In the latest trading session, 1,089,637 So-Young International Inc.(NASDAQ:SY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.25 changing hands around -$0.9 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.2 Billion. SY’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.67% off its 52-week high of $16.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.03, which suggests the current value is an impressive 28.62% up since then. When we look at So-Young International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 625.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 671.93 Million.

Analysts give the So-Young International Inc. (SY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. So-Young International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Although SY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.65- on Monday, Dec 21 added 11.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $65.54 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that So-Young International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $67.43 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $50.71 Million and $26.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 158.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for So-Young International Inc. earnings to increase by 413.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.98% of So-Young International Inc. shares while 29.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.15%. There are 44 institutions holding the So-Young International Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 96.3% of the shares, roughly 12.52 Million SY shares worth $156.36 Million.

First Manhattan Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 33.34% or 4.33 Million shares worth $54.13 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 579025 shares estimated at $8.3 Million under it, the former controlled 4.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 3.98% of the shares, roughly 516.99 Thousand shares worth around $7.41 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored