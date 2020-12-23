In the latest trading session, 723,567 Replimune Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:REPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.27 changing hands around -$0.88 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.81 Billion. REPL’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.67% off its 52-week high of $54.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.58, which suggests the current value is an impressive 78.15% up since then. When we look at Replimune Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 966.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 762.96 Million.

Analysts give the Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended REPL as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Replimune Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Although REPL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $42.90- on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 8.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.74%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) is -0.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.7, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REPL’s forecast low is $48 with $67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +70.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Replimune Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.78% of Replimune Group, Inc. shares while 77.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.34%. There are 133 institutions holding the Replimune Group, Inc. stock share, with Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.63% of the shares, roughly 5.34 Million REPL shares worth $123.04 Million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 3.33 Million shares worth $76.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1052500 shares estimated at $44.01 Million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 977.72 Thousand shares worth around $40.88 Million.

