In the latest trading session, 1,659,230 Oriental Culture Holding LTD(NASDAQ:OCG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.87 changing hands around -$0.43 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $118.9 Million. OCG’s current price is a discount, trading about -340.38% off its 52-week high of $25.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.27, which suggests the current value is an impressive 10.22% up since then. When we look at Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.53 Million.

Analysts give the Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OCG as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Oriental Culture Holding LTD earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

