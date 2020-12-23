In the latest trading session, 2,789,926 China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SXTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.29 changing hands around $0 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.35 Million. SXTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -410.35% off its 52-week high of $1.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.222, which suggests the current value is an impressive 23.45% up since then. When we look at China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 Million.

Analysts give the China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SXTC as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Although SXTC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.3178 on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 9.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 135.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 51.29 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -656%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.7% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 8.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.6%. There are 10 institutions holding the China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.43% of the shares, roughly 2.23 Million SXTC shares worth $545.54 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.95% or 328.44 Thousand shares worth $80.4 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

