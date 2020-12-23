In the latest trading session, 1,427,165 ChampionX Corporation(NYSE:CHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.91 changing hands around $0.13 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.78 Billion. CHX’s current price is a discount, trading about -150.18% off its 52-week high of $34.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.89, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.22% up since then. When we look at ChampionX Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 Million.

Analysts give the ChampionX Corporation (CHX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CHX as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ChampionX Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) trade information

Instantly CHX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.07- on Friday, Dec 18 added 7.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.59%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHX’s forecast low is $10 with $21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.97% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.11% for it to hit the projected low.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ChampionX Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +46.42% over the past 6 months, a -112.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ChampionX Corporation will drop -53.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 78% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $644.12 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that ChampionX Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $654.96 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $247.75 Million and $261.43 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 160%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 150.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for ChampionX Corporation earnings to decrease by -43.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.63% per year.

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of ChampionX Corporation shares while 100.9% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.59%. There are 384 institutions holding the ChampionX Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.62% of the shares, roughly 21.22 Million CHX shares worth $169.55 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.42% or 18.82 Million shares worth $150.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 6174959 shares estimated at $49.34 Million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 4.88 Million shares worth around $58.03 Million.

