In the latest trading session, 1,416,258 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I(NYSE:PCPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.14 changing hands around $0.36 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $631.73 Million. PCPL’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.35% off its 52-week high of $11.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.95, which suggests the current value is an impressive 10.68% up since then. When we look at CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 711.33 Million.

Analysts give the CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (PCPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PCPL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CC

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) trade information

Instantly PCPL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.17- on Wednesday, Dec 23 added 0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (PCPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.08% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I shares while 70.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.17%. There are 54 institutions holding the CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock share, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.35% of the shares, roughly 4.28 Million PCPL shares worth $44.55 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.04% or 2.5 Million shares worth $26Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. With 741000 shares estimated at $7.71 Million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 97.74 Thousand shares worth around $1.02 Million.

