In the latest trading session, 1,754,496 Builders FirstSource, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.05 changing hands around $0.32 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.8 Billion. BLDR’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.22% off its 52-week high of $41.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 78.08% up since then. When we look at Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 Million.

Analysts give the Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BLDR as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.9.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) trade information

Instantly BLDR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $41.14- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) is 0.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLDR’s forecast low is $37 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Builders FirstSource, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +98.69% over the past 6 months, a 30.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Builders FirstSource, Inc. will rise +125%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.46 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $2.1 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.76 Billion and $1.79 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60%. The 2020 estimates are for Builders FirstSource, Inc. earnings to increase by 7.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.72% of Builders FirstSource, Inc. shares while 109.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.59%. There are 421 institutions holding the Builders FirstSource, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.93% of the shares, roughly 13.94 Million BLDR shares worth $454.6 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.38% or 12.12 Million shares worth $395.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3281473 shares estimated at $107.04 Million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 3.05 Million shares worth around $114.05 Million.

