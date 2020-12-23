In the latest trading session, 1,103,784 Bridgeline Digital, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.35 changing hands around $0.52 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.81 Million. BLIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.06% off its 52-week high of $3.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the current value is an impressive 84.18% up since then. When we look at Bridgeline Digital, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 111.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 187Million.

Analysts give the Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BLIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Bridgeline Digital, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

Instantly BLIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 18.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.40-1 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) is 0.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLIN’s forecast low is $3.35 with $3.35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +0% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0% for it to hit the projected low.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.64 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bridgeline Digital, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 01, 2020 will be $2.87 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.69 Million and $2.83 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54%. The 2020 estimates are for Bridgeline Digital, Inc. earnings to increase by 90.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.36% of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. shares while 4.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.09%. There are 13 institutions holding the Bridgeline Digital, Inc. stock share, with Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.47% of the shares, roughly 64.9 Thousand BLIN shares worth $120.71 Thousand.

GWM Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 36.48 Thousand shares worth $67.84 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

