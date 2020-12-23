In the latest trading session, 1,710,445 Aytu BioScience, Inc.(NASDAQ:AYTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.18 changing hands around $0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $110.45 Million. AYTU’s current price is a discount, trading about -383.82% off its 52-week high of $29.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 44.98% up since then. When we look at Aytu BioScience, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 747.55 Million.

Analysts give the Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AYTU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aytu BioScience, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Instantly AYTU is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.76-8 on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 8.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.36%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) is -0.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 971.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 281.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AYTU’s forecast low is $17.2 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +385.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 178.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aytu BioScience, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -58.52% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aytu BioScience, Inc. will drop -340%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 122.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Aytu BioScience, Inc. earnings to increase by 91.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.52% of Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares while 18.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.96%. There are 76 institutions holding the Aytu BioScience, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.41% of the shares, roughly 576.88 Thousand AYTU shares worth $6.86 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.28% or 297.57 Thousand shares worth $3.54 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 354867 shares estimated at $4.22 Million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 181.42 Thousand shares worth around $2.16 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored