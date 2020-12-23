In the latest trading session, 1,400,425 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.98 changing hands around $1.38 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.8 Billion. ASO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.3% off its 52-week high of $20.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.05, which suggests the current value is an impressive 39.69% up since then. When we look at Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 Million.

Analysts give the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ASO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASO’s forecast low is $21 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. earnings to increase by 459.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.79% per year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

