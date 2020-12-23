In the latest trading session, 1,024,168 Antares Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.75 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $625.02 Million. ATRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.87% off its 52-week high of $4.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.33% up since then. When we look at Antares Pharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 Million.

Analysts give the Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ATRS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Antares Pharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) trade information

Although ATRS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.20-1 on Thursday, Dec 17 added 10.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) is 0.3% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATRS’s forecast low is $4.5 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +113.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20% for it to hit the projected low.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.97 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Antares Pharma, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $39.73 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.84 Million and $33.08 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Antares Pharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 69.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.49% of Antares Pharma, Inc. shares while 43.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.14%. There are 211 institutions holding the Antares Pharma, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.89% of the shares, roughly 11.49 Million ATRS shares worth $31.02 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.77% or 7.95 Million shares worth $21.48 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4127699 shares estimated at $11.14 Million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 3.73 Million shares worth around $11.64 Million.

