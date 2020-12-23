In the latest trading session, 1,075,468 Americas Gold and Silver Corporation(NYSE:USAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.82 changing hands around -$0.17 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $337.01 Million. USAS’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.3% off its 52-week high of $3.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the current value is an impressive 64.54% up since then. When we look at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 823.17 Million.

Analysts give the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended USAS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) trade information

Although USAS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -5.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.04-7 on Monday, Dec 21 added 7.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, USAS’s forecast low is $3.75 with $5.33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +89.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.67% of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares while 26.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.06%. There are 67 institutions holding the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.71% of the shares, roughly 6.64 Million USAS shares worth $17.54 Million.

Merk Investments LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.18% or 3.7 Million shares worth $9.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited. With 6435178 shares estimated at $17.31 Million under it, the former controlled 5.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 3.05 Million shares worth around $9.02 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored