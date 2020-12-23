In the latest trading session, 1,453,133 Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AGIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.85 changing hands around -$0.77 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.9 Billion. AGIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.6% off its 52-week high of $56.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.77, which suggests the current value is an impressive 33.64% up since then. When we look at Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 849.36 Million.

Analysts give the Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AGIO as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.32.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) trade information

Although AGIO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $45.91- on Monday, Dec 21 added 8.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGIO’s forecast low is $50 with $80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +91.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -17.15% over the past 6 months, a -33.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +17.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -137.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 69.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.67 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $39.57 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.44 Million and $87.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -54.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34%. The 2020 estimates are for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.33% of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 92.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.93%. There are 315 institutions holding the Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Company, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.42% of the shares, roughly 7.91 Million AGIO shares worth $276.86 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.95% or 5.51 Million shares worth $192.79 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 6435516 shares estimated at $291.66 Million under it, the former controlled 9.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 4.57% of the shares, roughly 3.17 Million shares worth around $110.83 Million.

