In the latest trading session, 1,423,859 trivago N.V.(NASDAQ:TRVG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.15 changing hands around -$0.06 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $760.39 Million. TRVG’s current price is a discount, trading about -42.79% off its 52-week high of $3.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 41.86% up since then. When we look at trivago N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Analysts give the trivago N.V. (TRVG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended TRVG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. trivago N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Although TRVG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.55-1 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 15.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is 0.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.6 days.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the trivago N.V. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +3.37% over the past 6 months, a -216.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for trivago N.V. will drop -400%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 98.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -63% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.23 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that trivago N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $86.12 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $155.47 Million and $139.8 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -70.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -38.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.2%. The 2020 estimates are for trivago N.V. earnings to increase by 178.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.49% per year.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.18% of trivago N.V. shares while 63.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.69%. There are 41 institutions holding the trivago N.V. stock share, with PAR Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 55.8% of the shares, roughly 21.23 Million TRVG shares worth $32.91 Million.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.91% or 5.29 Million shares worth $8.2 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 661096 shares estimated at $1.02 Million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 651.02 Thousand shares worth around $1.18 Million.

