In the latest trading session, 10,960,774 Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.54 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.14 Million. TRCH’s current price is a discount, trading about -101.85% off its 52-week high of $1.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the current value is an impressive 61.11% up since then. When we look at Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 Million.

Analysts give the Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TRCH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) trade information

Instantly TRCH is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 10.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.597 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 8.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) is 0.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.7, meaning bulls need an upside of 400% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRCH’s forecast low is $2.7 with $2.7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +400% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 400% for it to hit the projected low.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85Million. 0 analysts are of the opinion that Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 01, 2020 will be $45Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $311Million and $237Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -72.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -81%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. earnings to decrease by -58.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.89% of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares while 14.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.46%. There are 35 institutions holding the Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.33% of the shares, roughly 2.31 Million TRCH shares worth $601.17 Thousand.

AMG National Trust Bank holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.41% or 1.4 Million shares worth $363.96 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1541428 shares estimated at $400.77 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 631.68 Thousand shares worth around $164.24 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored