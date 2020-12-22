In the latest trading session, 1,964,318 InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:IPV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.9 changing hands around $1.85 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $462.73 Million. IPV’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.38% off its 52-week high of $16. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 38.59% up since then. When we look at InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 980.83 Million.

Analysts give the InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IPV as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) trade information

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.25% of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. shares while 62.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.08%. There are 48 institutions holding the InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Karpus Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.1% of the shares, roughly 1.89 Million IPV shares worth $18.95 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.01% or 1.87 Million shares worth $18.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. With 464184 shares estimated at $4.64 Million under it, the former controlled 1.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 137.5 Thousand shares worth around $1.38 Million.

