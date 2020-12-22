In the latest trading session, 1,273,032 Genesis Healthcare, Inc.(NYSE:GEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.52 changing hands around -$0.02 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $86.65 Million. GEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -257.69% off its 52-week high of $1.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.4, which suggests the current value is an impressive 23.08% up since then. When we look at Genesis Healthcare, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 Million.

Analysts give the Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GEN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Genesis Healthcare, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) trade information

Although GEN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.5861 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 11.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.68%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 731.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 620.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GEN’s forecast low is $0.5 with $0.57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -3.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $923.49 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Genesis Healthcare, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $922.42 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.14 Billion and $1.09 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Genesis Healthcare, Inc. earnings to increase by 103.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.34% of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. shares while 22.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.53%. There are 66 institutions holding the Genesis Healthcare, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.28% of the shares, roughly 4.74 Million GEN shares worth $2.58 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.46% or 3.82 Million shares worth $2.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4001920 shares estimated at $2.18 Million under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 629.32 Thousand shares worth around $342.48 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored