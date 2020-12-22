In the latest trading session, 11,562,136 Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II(NYSE:BFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.58 changing hands around -$0.24 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.69 Billion. BFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.04% off its 52-week high of $15.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the current value is an impressive 34.16% up since then. When we look at Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.92 Million.

Analysts give the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BFT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) trade information

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)’s Major holders

