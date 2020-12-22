In the latest trading session, 5,787,411 Canaan Inc.(NASDAQ:CAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.19 changing hands around -$0.13 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $656.47 Million. CAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -107.4% off its 52-week high of $8.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58% up since then. When we look at Canaan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.01 Million.

Analysts give the Canaan Inc. (CAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CAN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Although CAN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.65-9 on Thursday, Dec 17 added 9.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Canaan Inc. earnings to decrease by -945%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Canaan Inc. shares while 7.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.53%. There are 23 institutions holding the Canaan Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.02% of the shares, roughly 2.71 Million CAN shares worth $5.08 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.88% or 1.18 Million shares worth $2.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity China Region Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. With 2714809 shares estimated at $5.08 Million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 637.75 Thousand shares worth around $1.39 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored