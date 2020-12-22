In the latest trading session, 1,779,153 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.(NYSE:ASM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.22 changing hands around $0.1 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $108.81 Million. ASM’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.13% off its 52-week high of $1.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the current value is an impressive 78.69% up since then. When we look at Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 776.48 Million.

Analysts give the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ASM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASM’s forecast low is $1.5 with $1.6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.73 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2018 will be $8.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.45 Million and $8.47 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. earnings to decrease by -223.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.23% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares while 3.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.84%. There are 29 institutions holding the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.45% of the shares, roughly 1.3 Million ASM shares worth $1.29 Million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 243.2 Thousand shares worth $241.4 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

