In the latest trading session, 1,017,920 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.04 changing hands around $0.52 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $259.23 Million. ACRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.76% off its 52-week high of $6.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.7, which suggests the current value is an impressive 88.41% up since then. When we look at Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 608.75 Million.

Analysts give the Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ACRS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

Instantly ACRS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 9.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.69-9 on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 9.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) is 0.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 555.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACRS’s forecast low is $4.5 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -25.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.39 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.38 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.09 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.3% of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 66.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.72%. There are 70 institutions holding the Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8% of the shares, roughly 3.43 Million ACRS shares worth $8.82 Million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.82% or 2.5 Million shares worth $6.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 694097 shares estimated at $1.78 Million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 543.38 Thousand shares worth around $1.4 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored