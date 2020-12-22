In the latest trading session, 2,544,053 Westwater Resources, Inc.(NASDAQ:WWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.9. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.94 changing hands around $0.1 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $94.71 Million. WWR’s current price is a discount, trading about -193.52% off its 52-week high of $14.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 94.94% up since then. When we look at Westwater Resources, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.79 Million.

Analysts give the Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WWR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Westwater Resources, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) trade information

Instantly WWR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.30-6 on Thursday, Dec 17 added 6.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150, meaning bulls need an upside of 2936.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WWR’s forecast low is $150 with $150 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2936.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2936.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Westwater Resources, Inc. earnings to increase by 86%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20% per year.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Westwater Resources, Inc. shares while 0.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.65%. There are 20 institutions holding the Westwater Resources, Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 39.48 Thousand WWR shares worth $99.1 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 25.35 Thousand shares worth $63.64 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fd and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 5580 shares estimated at $14.01 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 5Thousand shares worth around $11.75 Thousand.

