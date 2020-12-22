In the latest trading session, 1,159,100 Warner Music Group Corp.(NASDAQ:WMG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.52 changing hands around $0.42 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.14 Billion. WMG’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.45% off its 52-week high of $39.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.61, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.74% up since then. When we look at Warner Music Group Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.67 Million.

Analysts give the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended WMG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Warner Music Group Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

Instantly WMG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $39.19- on Friday, Dec 18 added 4.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.36, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WMG’s forecast low is $23 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +6.61% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -38.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Warner Music Group Corp. earnings to decrease by -285.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.86% per year.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 29 – February 02, 2021. The 1.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.38% of Warner Music Group Corp. shares while 92.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.42%. There are 151 institutions holding the Warner Music Group Corp. stock share, with Sands Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.93% of the shares, roughly 12.34 Million WMG shares worth $354.55 Million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.8% or 6.91 Million shares worth $198.58 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2266320 shares estimated at $65.13 Million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 1.83 Million shares worth around $52.68 Million.

