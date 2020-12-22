In the latest trading session, 13,832,383 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:TNXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.57 changing hands around -$0.02 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $89.27 Million. TNXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -331.58% off its 52-week high of $2.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.58% up since then. When we look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.54 Million.

Analysts give the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TNXP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Although TNXP has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.656 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 13.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.51%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 435.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 426.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TNXP’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +426.32% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 426.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 92.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares while 5.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.25%. There are 48 institutions holding the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.47 Million TNXP shares worth $1.24 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 717.71 Thousand shares worth $602.88 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 483801 shares estimated at $406.39 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 204.57 Thousand shares worth around $171.84 Thousand.

