In the latest trading session, 2,938,171 Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.(NASDAQ:THBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.48 changing hands around $0.43 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $484.51 Million. THBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.92% off its 52-week high of $11.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 20.3% up since then. When we look at Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 436.4 Million.

Analysts give the Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended THBR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) trade information

Instantly THBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.70- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) is 0.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. shares while 82.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.98%. There are 71 institutions holding the Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.42% of the shares, roughly 2.91 Million THBR shares worth $29.64 Million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.27% or 2.85 Million shares worth $29.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 516986 shares estimated at $5.27 Million under it, the former controlled 1.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 375Thousand shares worth around $3.83 Million.

