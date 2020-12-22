In the latest trading session, 1,368,854 The Macerich Company(NYSE:MAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.31 changing hands around -$0.23 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.54 Billion. MAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -161.79% off its 52-week high of $26.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.81, which suggests the current value is an impressive 53.35% up since then. When we look at The Macerich Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.62 Million.

Analysts give the The Macerich Company (MAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 8 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MAC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Macerich Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

Although MAC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.67- on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 11.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.59%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 78.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAC’s forecast low is $5 with $57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +452.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -51.5% for it to hit the projected low.

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Macerich Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +17.37% over the past 6 months, a -35.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -21.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Macerich Company will drop -155.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -440% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $193.09 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that The Macerich Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $186.64 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $241.84 Million and $210.72 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.1%. The 2020 estimates are for The Macerich Company earnings to increase by 62.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.21% per year.

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 04 – February 08, 2021. The 5.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 5.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 9.35% per year.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.62% of The Macerich Company shares while 93.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.39%. There are 393 institutions holding the The Macerich Company stock share, with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.43% of the shares, roughly 24.56 Million MAC shares worth $166.78 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.1% or 18.09 Million shares worth $122.8 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5042656 shares estimated at $38.48 Million under it, the former controlled 3.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 3.4 Million shares worth around $34.01 Million.

