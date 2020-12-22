In the latest trading session, 1,158,707 Telos Corporation(NASDAQ:TLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.92 changing hands around $0.95 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.83 Billion. TLS’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.29% off its 52-week high of $28. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.08, which suggests the current value is an impressive 35.24% up since then. When we look at Telos Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 Million.

Analysts give the Telos Corporation (TLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TLS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Telos Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TLS’s forecast low is $24 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.1% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Telos Corporation earnings to decrease by -283.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

