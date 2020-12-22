In the latest trading session, 2,067,540 Sunnova Energy International Inc.(NYSE:NOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.08 changing hands around $3.73 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.52 Billion. NOVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.76% off its 52-week high of $46.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 86.72% up since then. When we look at Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 Million.

Analysts give the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NOVA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Instantly NOVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $46.43- on Monday, Dec 21 added 0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.7, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOVA’s forecast low is $32 with $53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.02% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -30.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunnova Energy International Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +136.19% over the past 6 months, a -21.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunnova Energy International Inc. will drop -833.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.33 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $45.52 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $33.61 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Sunnova Energy International Inc. earnings to decrease by -164.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.11% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares while 86.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.58%. There are 229 institutions holding the Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock share, with ECP ControlCo, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 26.62% of the shares, roughly 24.91 Million NOVA shares worth $757.56 Million.

Newlight Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 7.54 Million shares worth $229.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 1801944 shares estimated at $73Million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 1.75 Million shares worth around $70.85 Million.

