In the latest trading session, 669,298,121 Sundial Growers Inc.(NASDAQ:SNDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.51 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $384.57 Million. SNDL’s current price is a discount, trading about -660.78% off its 52-week high of $3.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.138, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.94% up since then. When we look at Sundial Growers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 165.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.71 Million.

Analysts give the Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SNDL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sundial Growers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 15.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.6005 on Monday, Dec 21 added 15.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.83%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 0.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.28, meaning bulls need a downside of -45.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNDL’s forecast low is $0.2 with $0.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -60.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sundial Growers Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -44.45% over the past 6 months, a -88.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sundial Growers Inc. will rise +94.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.76 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sundial Growers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $13.29 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.86 Million and $22.42 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Sundial Growers Inc. earnings to decrease by -275.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares while 3.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.14%. There are 34 institutions holding the Sundial Growers Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.84% of the shares, roughly 13.02 Million SNDL shares worth $3.13 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 3.95 Million shares worth $949.86 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

