In the latest trading session, 2,009,973 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SPPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.38 changing hands around $0.01 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $639.14 Million. SPPI’s current price is a discount, trading about -100.46% off its 52-week high of $8.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.74, which suggests the current value is an impressive 60.27% up since then. When we look at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 Million.

Analysts give the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SPPI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Instantly SPPI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.24-1 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 16.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 146.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPPI’s forecast low is $7 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +242.47% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 59.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 0.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 67.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.45%. There are 238 institutions holding the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 18.14% of the shares, roughly 26.47 Million SPPI shares worth $107.99 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.88% or 11.5 Million shares worth $46.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9262326 shares estimated at $43.63 Million under it, the former controlled 6.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 3.93 Million shares worth around $16.03 Million.

