In the latest trading session, 1,327,634 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:SSPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.7 changing hands around $0.2 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $398.44 Million. SSPK’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.83% off its 52-week high of $15.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 25.12% up since then. When we look at Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 814.99 Million.

Analysts give the Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SSPK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) trade information

Instantly SSPK is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.6%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $13.15- on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 3.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.6% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. shares while 82.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.38%. There are 49 institutions holding the Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 12.08% of the shares, roughly 3.02 Million SSPK shares worth $30.6 Million.

Mizuho Securities USA, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.25% or 1.31 Million shares worth $13.3 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. With 40893 shares estimated at $414.25 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF held about 0.1% of the shares, roughly 26.06 Thousand shares worth around $263.96 Thousand.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored