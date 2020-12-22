In the latest trading session, 1,318,690 Steelcase Inc.(NYSE:SCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.47 changing hands around -$1.13 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.43 Billion. SCS’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.02% off its 52-week high of $21.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.02, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.7% up since then. When we look at Steelcase Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 852.13 Million.

Analysts give the Steelcase Inc. (SCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SCS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Steelcase Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) trade information

Although SCS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -8.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $14.06- on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 11.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.39%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.91 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCS’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Steelcase Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +2.8% over the past 6 months. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Steelcase Inc. will drop -89.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $658.1 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Steelcase Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 01, 2021 will be $568.8 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $946.2 Million and $530.3 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Steelcase Inc. earnings to increase by 57.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

SCS Dividends

Steelcase Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around December 17, 2020. The 2.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 2.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.48% per year.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.56% of Steelcase Inc. shares while 94.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.34%. There are 313 institutions holding the Steelcase Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.57% of the shares, roughly 8.43 Million SCS shares worth $85.24 Million.

Earnest Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.7% or 7.66 Million shares worth $77.46 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Harbor Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2380235 shares estimated at $24.85 Million under it, the former controlled 2.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 2.19 Million shares worth around $22.12 Million.

