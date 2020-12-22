In the latest trading session, 2,014,384 Progenity, Inc.(NASDAQ:PROG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.85 changing hands around $0.53 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $374.32 Million. PROG’s current price is a discount, trading about -132.41% off its 52-week high of $15.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.08, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.04% up since then. When we look at Progenity, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.13 Million.

Analysts give the Progenity, Inc. (PROG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PROG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Progenity, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.84.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

Instantly PROG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.92-1 on Monday, Dec 21 added 1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) is 0.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 251.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PROG’s forecast low is $10 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +118.98% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Progenity, Inc. earnings to decrease by -77.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.36% of Progenity, Inc. shares while 65.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.44%. There are 56 institutions holding the Progenity, Inc. stock share, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.72% of the shares, roughly 6.54 Million PROG shares worth $59Million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 433.68 Thousand shares worth $3.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Alger Fund-Small Cap Growth Fund and Alger Portfolios-Alger SmallCap Growth Portfolio. With 145873 shares estimated at $1.33 Million under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Portfolios-Alger SmallCap Growth Portfolio held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 141.68 Thousand shares worth around $1.28 Million.

