In the latest trading session, 10,343,831 Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.(NYSE:NES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.05 changing hands around $0.71 or 0.3% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.11 Million. NES’s current price is a discount, trading about -111.48% off its 52-week high of $6.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.943, which suggests the current value is an impressive 69.08% up since then. When we look at Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.89 Million.

Analysts give the Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NES as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NES) trade information

Instantly NES is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 30.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.98-4 on Monday, Dec 21 added 49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NES) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.49 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. earnings to increase by 30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.39% per year.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. shares while 97.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.44%. There are 22 institutions holding the Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. stock share, with Gates Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 44.74% of the shares, roughly 7.06 Million NES shares worth $16.37 Million.

Ascribe Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 44.52% or 7.02 Million shares worth $16.29 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 6300 shares estimated at $12.47 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 4.69 Thousand shares worth around $10.88 Thousand.

