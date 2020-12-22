In the latest trading session, 5,411,033 Nikola Corporation(NASDAQ:NKLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.38 changing hands around -$0.64 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.3 Billion. NKLA’s current price is a discount, trading about -473.81% off its 52-week high of $93.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 37.12% up since then. When we look at Nikola Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.14 Million.

Analysts give the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NKLA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nikola Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Although NKLA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -3.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.43- on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 6.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.58%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NKLA’s forecast low is $15 with $47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +186.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Nikola Corporation earnings to increase by 9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.59% per year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.39% of Nikola Corporation shares while 13.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.5%. There are 256 institutions holding the Nikola Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.22% of the shares, roughly 12.38 Million NKLA shares worth $253.62 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.31% or 5.04 Million shares worth $103.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4257675 shares estimated at $87.2 Million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 3.54 Million shares worth around $72.51 Million.

