In the latest trading session, 9,648,745 MultiPlan Corporation(NYSE:MPLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.43 changing hands around -$0.19 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.69 Billion. MPLN’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.66% off its 52-week high of $10.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 35.1% up since then. When we look at MultiPlan Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 Million.

Analysts give the MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MPLN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MultiPlan Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Although MPLN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.82-3 on Friday, Dec 18 added 3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MPLN’s forecast low is $10 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +16.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.04% for it to hit the projected low.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for MultiPlan Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored