In the latest trading session, 6,618,417 MP Materials Corp.(NYSE:MP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.72 changing hands around $3.21 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.07 Billion. MP’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.58% off its 52-week high of $37. The share price had its 52-week low at $15, which suggests the current value is an impressive 58.01% up since then. When we look at MP Materials Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 Million.

Analysts give the MP Materials Corp. (MP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MP Materials Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -41.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MP’s forecast low is $12.5 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -65.01% for it to hit the projected low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for MP Materials Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

