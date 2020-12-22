In the latest trading session, 1,250,968 Mesoblast Limited(NASDAQ:MESO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.59 changing hands around -$0.68 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $999.23 Million. MESO’s current price is a discount, trading about -147.73% off its 52-week high of $21.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.12, which suggests the current value is an impressive 63.68% up since then. When we look at Mesoblast Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 608.79 Million.

Analysts give the Mesoblast Limited (MESO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MESO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Mesoblast Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

Although MESO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.21- on Friday, Dec 11 added 50.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MESO’s forecast low is $4.64 with $27.26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +217.35% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -45.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mesoblast Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -38.38% over the past 6 months, a -36.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mesoblast Limited will drop -300%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 241.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Mesoblast Limited earnings to increase by 18.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.8% per year.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Mesoblast Limited shares while 2.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.87%. There are 61 institutions holding the Mesoblast Limited stock share, with M&G Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.67% of the shares, roughly 793Thousand MESO shares worth $14.74 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.45% or 525.25 Thousand shares worth $9.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were SIT Small Cap Growth Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 63900 shares estimated at $1.19 Million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 18.36 Thousand shares worth around $341.15 Thousand.

