In the latest trading session, 1,706,412 Lyft, Inc.(NASDAQ:LYFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.39 changing hands around -$0.52 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.71 Billion. LYFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.35% off its 52-week high of $54.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.56, which suggests the current value is an impressive 70.52% up since then. When we look at Lyft, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.89 Million.

Analysts give the Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended LYFT as a Hold, 25 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lyft, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.72.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Although LYFT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $50.55- on Thursday, Dec 17 added 2.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.46, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LYFT’s forecast low is $10 with $66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -79.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lyft, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +40.2% over the past 6 months, a -1.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lyft, Inc. will rise +39.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -78.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 29 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $565.02 Million. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Lyft, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $676.02 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.02 Billion and $955.71 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -29.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Lyft, Inc. earnings to decrease by -258.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.43% of Lyft, Inc. shares while 72.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.36%. There are 492 institutions holding the Lyft, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.48% of the shares, roughly 41.61 Million LYFT shares worth $1.15 Billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.32% or 22.6 Million shares worth $622.67 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17362553 shares estimated at $478.34 Million under it, the former controlled 5.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 6.39 Million shares worth around $176.17 Million.

