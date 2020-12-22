In the latest trading session, 1,561,209 Limelight Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:LLNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.2 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $521.41 Million. LLNW’s current price is a discount, trading about -95% off its 52-week high of $8.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.43, which suggests the current value is an impressive 18.33% up since then. When we look at Limelight Networks, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.98 Million.

Analysts give the Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LLNW as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Limelight Networks, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) trade information

Although LLNW has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.35-1 on Tuesday, Dec 22 added 1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LLNW’s forecast low is $4.75 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +114.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.68 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Limelight Networks, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $61.03 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.13 Million and $57.01 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.2%. The 2020 estimates are for Limelight Networks, Inc. earnings to decrease by -276.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.97% of Limelight Networks, Inc. shares while 80.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.88%. There are 256 institutions holding the Limelight Networks, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.04% of the shares, roughly 8.65 Million LLNW shares worth $49.84 Million.

Lord Abbett & Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.28% or 6.49 Million shares worth $37.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. With 5175000 shares estimated at $32.45 Million under it, the former controlled 4.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 3.12 Million shares worth around $19.54 Million.

