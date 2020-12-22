In the latest trading session, 6,851,513 Sunrun Inc.(NASDAQ:RUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $66.18 changing hands around $3.48 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.07 Billion. RUN’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.54% off its 52-week high of $82.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.84, which suggests the current value is an impressive 88.15% up since then. When we look at Sunrun Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.38 Million.

Analysts give the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RUN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sunrun Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Instantly RUN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $67.09- on Friday, Dec 18 added 1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.79%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.33 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RUN’s forecast low is $43 with $79 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -35.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $302.3 Million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Sunrun Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $333.7 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $243.94 Million and $210.73 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18%. The 2020 estimates are for Sunrun Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.53% per year.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.38% of Sunrun Inc. shares while 73.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.73%. There are 420 institutions holding the Sunrun Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.07% of the shares, roughly 29.77 Million RUN shares worth $2.29 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.21% or 18.18 Million shares worth $1.4 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 7180059 shares estimated at $373.51 Million under it, the former controlled 3.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 4.05 Million shares worth around $259.38 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored