In the latest trading session, 44,808,947 Palantir Technologies Inc.(NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.12 changing hands around -$1.39 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.44 Billion. PLTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.53% off its 52-week high of $33.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 67.18% up since then. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 56.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 66.26 Million.

Analysts give the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PLTR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need a downside of -44.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLTR’s forecast low is $10 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -63.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 7.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.04% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares while 12.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.95%. There are 176 institutions holding the Palantir Technologies Inc. stock share, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.03% of the shares, roughly 29.9 Million PLTR shares worth $284.09 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.99% or 29.3 Million shares worth $278.34 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust and Ivy Science & Technology Fund. With 2583403 shares estimated at $24.54 Million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ivy Science & Technology Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 1.87 Million shares worth around $17.76 Million.

