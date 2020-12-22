In the latest trading session, 14,055,803 Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.(NASDAQ:SOLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.4 changing hands around $0.11 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $582.46 Million. SOLO’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.78% off its 52-week high of $13.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the current value is an impressive 87.97% up since then. When we look at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.42 Million.

Analysts give the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SOLO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Instantly SOLO is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.65-3 on Monday, Dec 21 added 3.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is -0.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOLO’s forecast low is $9.55 with $16.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +116.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.72 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $224.31 Million and $85.95 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1901.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings to decrease by -126.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.02% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares while 5.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.18%. There are 39 institutions holding the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.2% of the shares, roughly 1.36 Million SOLO shares worth $3.39 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.96% or 957.79 Thousand shares worth $2.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 1949432 shares estimated at $14.56 Million under it, the former controlled 6.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 35.75 Thousand shares worth around $89.01 Thousand.

