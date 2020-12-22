In the latest trading session, 2,617,148 Landcadia Holdings II, Inc.(NASDAQ:LCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.35 changing hands around $1.09 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $883.52 Million. LCA’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.87% off its 52-week high of $25.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.82, which suggests the current value is an impressive 60.54% up since then. When we look at Landcadia Holdings II, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 Million.

Analysts give the Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LCA as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) trade information

Instantly LCA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $24.68- on Friday, Dec 18 added 9.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) is 0.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.99% of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. shares while 42.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.6%. There are 71 institutions holding the Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 5.4% of the shares, roughly 1.71 Million LCA shares worth $24.52 Million.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 939.96 Thousand shares worth $13.51 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2020 were Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. With 309644 shares estimated at $4.71 Million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 225.99 Thousand shares worth around $4.52 Million.

