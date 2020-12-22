In the latest trading session, 9,980,352 Kinross Gold Corporation(NYSE:KGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.8. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.16 changing hands around -$0.33 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.08 Billion. KGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.13% off its 52-week high of $10.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.72, which suggests the current value is an impressive 62.01% up since then. When we look at Kinross Gold Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 39.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.27 Million.

Analysts give the Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended KGC as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kinross Gold Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Although KGC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -4.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.72-6 on Thursday, Dec 17 added 6.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KGC’s forecast low is $6.5 with $15.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +118.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kinross Gold Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +9.5% over the past 6 months, a 111.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kinross Gold Corporation will rise +76.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kinross Gold Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $1.17 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $996.2 Million and $879.8 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Kinross Gold Corporation earnings to increase by 117.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.5% per year.

KGC Dividends

The 1.6% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.6% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares while 67.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.52%. There are 615 institutions holding the Kinross Gold Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 11.46% of the shares, roughly 144.22 Million KGC shares worth $1.27 Billion.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.55% or 44.66 Million shares worth $393.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 73956275 shares estimated at $528.05 Million under it, the former controlled 5.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.17% of the shares, roughly 52.49 Million shares worth around $374.8 Million.

