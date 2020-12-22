In the latest trading session, 12,691,498 Jaguar Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:JAGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.34 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.39 Million. JAGX’s current price is a discount, trading about -217.65% off its 52-week high of $1.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.185, which suggests the current value is an impressive 45.59% up since then. When we look at Jaguar Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.95 Million.

Analysts give the Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended JAGX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Jaguar Health, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.43 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 20.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is 0.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 90.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 1370.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JAGX’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1370.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1370.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.6 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jaguar Health, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 01, 2021 will be $5.29 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.51 Million and $869Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 470.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 508.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Jaguar Health, Inc. earnings to increase by 94.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40% per year.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.12% of Jaguar Health, Inc. shares while 8.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.84%. There are 15 institutions holding the Jaguar Health, Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.57% of the shares, roughly 393.39 Thousand JAGX shares worth $113.89 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 382.46 Thousand shares worth $110.72 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 30283 shares estimated at $8.77 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 6.15 Thousand shares worth around $1.78 Thousand.

