In the latest trading session, 18,790,875 XPeng Inc.(NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.97 changing hands around $0.59 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.59 Billion. XPEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.59% off its 52-week high of $74.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.11, which suggests the current value is an impressive 63.57% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.51 Million.

Analysts give the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended XPEV as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. XPeng Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for XPeng Inc. earnings to decrease by -105.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.36% per year.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

