In the latest trading session, 9,817,215 VBI Vaccines Inc.(NASDAQ:VBIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.48 changing hands around $0.25 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $866.41 Million. VBIV’s current price is a discount, trading about -99.14% off its 52-week high of $6.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the current value is an impressive 80.17% up since then. When we look at VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.97 Million.

Analysts give the VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VBIV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Instantly VBIV is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.53-1 on Monday, Dec 21 added 1.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VBIV’s forecast low is $3 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +158.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.79% for it to hit the projected low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.52% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares while 57.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.86%. There are 152 institutions holding the VBI Vaccines Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 22.74% of the shares, roughly 55.04 Million VBIV shares worth $157.42 Million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 18.56 Million shares worth $53.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2020 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 17583688 shares estimated at $60.22 Million under it, the former controlled 7.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 3.79 Million shares worth around $12.99 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored