In the latest trading session, 5,004,824 Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NYSE:TMBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.2. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.73 changing hands around -$0.06 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.72 Million. TMBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1626.03% off its 52-week high of $12.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.71, which suggests the current value is an impressive 2.74% up since then. When we look at Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.2 Million.

Analysts give the Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TMBR as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) trade information

Although TMBR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -7.5%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.65 on Tuesday, Dec 15 added 55.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.86%, with the 5-day performance at -0.4% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) is -0.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 1543.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TMBR’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1543.84% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1543.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 66.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.72% of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 12.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.08%. There are 11 institutions holding the Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.32% of the shares, roughly 158.3 Thousand TMBR shares worth $157.32 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 14.76 Thousand shares worth $14.67 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 107800 shares estimated at $107.13 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 44.1 Thousand shares worth around $43.83 Thousand.

