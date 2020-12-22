In the latest trading session, 2,558,240 Sio Gene Therapies, Inc.(NASDAQ:SIOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.82 changing hands around -$0.08 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $136.68 Million. SIOX’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.16% off its 52-week high of $4.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 32.62% up since then. When we look at Sio Gene Therapies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 Million.

Analysts give the Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SIOX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Although SIOX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.15-3 on Wednesday, Dec 16 added 32.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 176.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIOX’s forecast low is $7 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +183.69% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 148.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. earnings to increase by 63.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.58% of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. shares while 24.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.48%. There are 57 institutions holding the Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. stock share, with Consonance Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 6.68% of the shares, roughly 3.24 Million SIOX shares worth $14.95 Million.

Opaleye Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.21% or 2.04 Million shares worth $9.42 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2020 were Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 64171 shares estimated at $296.47 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 39.63 Thousand shares worth around $183.07 Thousand.

